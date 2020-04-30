In riot-hit Lebanon, central bank chief blames govt leaders

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s under-fire central bank chief Wednesday blamed a lack of government reforms for a spiralling economic crisis that has seen angry protesters spill back into the streets despite a coronavirus lockdown. Central bank governor Riad Salameh was speaking after two nights of street clashes left one man dead as well as dozens of protesters and troops wounded, and saw rioters torch bank branches and smash ATM machines. Lebanon is grappling with its worst economic turmoil since the 1975-1990 civil war, now compounded by a lockdown to halt the stem of the novel coronavirus. A plummeting currency and fast-rising prices have reignited protests that saw one man killed in the northern city of Tripoli after being struck by a bullet fired by a soldier in clashes late Monday. Responding to the mounting anger, Salameh in a rare televised address defended the central bank, saying “we funded part of the state´s needs”, as have international donors. “We did all this because the state had promised reforms, which were not translated into reality for political reasons,” he said, alluding to lengthy stretches in recent years when Lebanon lacked a functioning government, president or even working parliament. “I don´t know if there was real will for the reforms, but the central bank has always asked for them.

Debt-burdened Lebanon has been rocked by a series of political crises in recent years, before an economic crunch helped set off unprecedented cross-sectarian mass protests in October and unseated the last government. The demonstrations had largely petered out after a new cabinet was tasked earlier this year with implementing urgent reforms to unlock billions in international aid. Then the small Mediterranean country largely closed down to tackle the virus that has infected 721 people and killed 24.

But in recent days, and in defiance of the ongoing lockdown, the demonstrators have hit the streets again, railing against a sharp devaluation and stinging price hikes. On Wednesday, a few hundred people gathered to protest in the impoverished city of Tripoli. “I´m out in the street because I´m unemployed and I can no longer feed my three children,” 34-year-old Muhammad Khalil said. “We´ve lost all our spending power and the state hasn´t got our back,” he told AFP. The exchange rate, long pegged at 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, has soared to more than 4,000 pounds in recent days. Prices have risen by 55 percent, while 45 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line, according to government estimates. Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday said the government was exerting “great efforts to try to alleviate the crisis”, and promised to increase handouts to the most needy. Human Rights Watch criticised the army´s use of force in Tripoli on Monday night. “The army´s unjustified use of lethal force has further enflamed the situation and cost the life of one young man who was demanding his rights,” HRW Lebanon researcher Aya Majzoub said.