Thai firm eyes power sector

ISLAMABAD: Thailand-based energy company, Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (GPSC), is interested in investing in Pakistan's power sector, a statement by Ministry of Privatisation said on Monday.

A GPSC delegation, led by its Chawalit Tippanich, called on Federal Minister/Chairman Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro. The statement said Ministry of Privatization had prequalified 12 companies for the privatisation of two RLNG (regasified liquefied natural gas) based power plants located at Haveli Bahudarshah and Balloki.

The delegation was briefed about the power plants and their existing and future status in the energy matrix, it added. The GPSC is a flagship that operates the power generation business to support growth of the group as well as other industries.

Minister for privatisation said that as the government of Pakistan was committed to facilitate foreign investors in all areas. Acknowledging the professionalism and efficiency of the ministry, the GPSC chief said all of their queries were comprehensively addressed.