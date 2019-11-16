Spinner Safi takes six wickets against KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ahmed Safi took six wickets as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bundled out for 290 runs against Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on day two of the ninth-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches on Friday, says a press release.
Resuming their first innings on overnight score of 163-3 in 41 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out in the 76th over.
Asad Afridi scored a 60-ball 41 with five fours and a six. For Central Punjab, left-arm spinner Ahmed Safi took six wickets for 117 runs in 29.1 overs.
In return, Central Punjab openers provided a solid start to the innings and contributed 91 for the first-wicket.
At stumps, Central Punjab were 107-1 in 30 overs. Opening batsman Abdullah Shafiq returned undefeated on 64 off 93 balls, while Muhammad Akhlaq scored 34 off 72 balls before his dismissal to right-arm pacer Amir Khan.
Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 290 all out in 75.1 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51, Musadiq Ahmed 45, Mohammad Mohsin Khan 44, Asad Afridi 41, Akbar Badshah 40; Ahmed Safi 6-117). Central Punjab 107-1 in 30 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 64 not out, Muhammad Akhlaq 34).
At Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi: Balochistan 293-8 in 83 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 85, Taimur Ali 63, Haseeb Azam 47, Akbarur Rehman 34; Razaul Hasan 3-80, Raza Hasan 3-127) and 5-0in 6 overs. Northern 293-7 in 83 overs (Afaq Raheem 103, Sarmad Bhatti 94; Ali Shafiq 3-62).
At NBP Sports Complex, Karachi: Sindh 328 all out in 82.2 overs (Ahsan Ali 70, Waleed Ahmed 51, Rameez Raja jr 45, Danish Aziz 38; Ali Usman 5-153, Zulfiqar Babar 3-84) and 12-0 in 8.1 overs. Southern Punjab 272 all out in 81 overs (Tayyab Tahir 111, Mohammad Umair 64; Mohammad Umar 4-61, Adeel Malik 3-50, Waleed Ahmed 2-84).
