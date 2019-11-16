FFC Sona Golf begins today

RAHIMYAR KHAN: The 19th FFC Invitational Sona Golf Championship, featuring over a hundred contestants, will start at the Sona Golf Course Goth Machi on Saturday.

President of the championship Brig (rets) Talat Mehmood Janjua and Coordinator Mehmood Iqbal Warriach told reporters that the 100

Contestants, belonging to more than eight different clubs, will feature in in six different categories of the two-day championship. The categories include amateurs, gents, ladies, children and veterans.

Five Korean golfers are also participating the event namely Youn Gu Do, Kim Jun Seok, Jan Chang Sun, Chae Hyeang Kug and Seo Bon Won.Commandant Pannu Aaqil Cantonment Maj Gen Tahir Hameed Shah will distribute prizes among winners on Sunday.