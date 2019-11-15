Shami-led pace pack puts India on top in BD Test

INDORE, India: Mohammed Shami led an inspired pace attack to give India the opening day honours after they bundled out Bangladesh for 150 in the first Test on Thursday.

Shami claimed three wickets, while fellow quicks Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two apiece to pack off the tourists early in the final session in Indore. India were 86 for one at stumps after Rohit Sharma was caught behind off paceman Abu Jayed for six.

Mayank Agarwal, on 37, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 43, put on an unbeaten 72-run stand to see off the day’s play. Agarwal survived a reprieve on 32 when Imrul Kayes dropped an easy chance at slip off Abu. Pujara looked solid in his 61-ball stay so far as he hit seven boundaries.

But it was the Indian bowlers who stood out after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque elected to bat on a green wicket at the start of the two-match series. Yadav, Sharma and Shami took wickets in the morning session before Mushfiqur, who top-scored with 43, and Haque put on 68 for the fourth wicket.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke the stand after getting Mominul bowled for 37. It was his 250th wicket in home Tests, and he added to the tally by then bowling Mahmudullah for 10.

Shami ended Mushfiqur’s resistence and struck on successive deliveries to stop the Bangladesh tail from wagging.

Shami bowled Mushfiqur and then trapped new man Mehidy Hasan lbw, prompting the umpires to break for tea.

Taijul Islam then played out Shami’s hat-trick ball after the break, but was later run out for one. Yadav cleaned up Ebadat Hossain to wrap up the innings in 58.3 overs.

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Shadman Islam c Saha b Sharma 6

Imrul Kayes c Rahane b Yadav 6

*Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37

Mohammed Mithun lbw b Shami 13

Mushfiqur Rahim b Shami 43

Mahmudullah b Ashwin 10

†Liton Das c Kohli b Sharma 21

Mehidy Hasan lbw b Shami 0

Taijul Islam run out 1

Abu Jayed not out 7

Ebadat Hossain b Yadav 2

Extras (lb 3, w 1) 4

Total (all out; 58.3 overs) 150

Fall: 1-12, 2-12, 3-31, 4-99, 5-115, 6-140, 7-140, 8-140, 9-148, 10-150

Bowling: Ishant 12-6-20-2; Yadav 14.3-3-47-2; Shami 13-5-27-3 (w 1); Ashwin 16-1-43-2; Jadeja 3-0-10-0

India 1st Innings

M Agarwal not out 37

R Sharma c Liton b Abu 6

C Pujara not out 43

Total (1 wicket; 26 overs) 86

Yet to bat: *V Kohli, A Rahane, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, †W Saha, U Yadav, I Sharma, M Shami

Fall: 1-14

Bowling: Ebadat 11-2-32-0; Abu 8-0-21-1; Taijul 7-0-33-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Rod Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: Narendra Menon (India). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)