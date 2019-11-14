Pakistan outplay England in T20

AJMAN: Pakistan outplayed England by eight wickets in the 2nd T20 international played at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

According to information available here Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. England top order failed as Pakistani bowlers, didn’t allow rival batsmen to settle in as England posted just 132 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs. The other wickets Badar took 3 wickets for 24 runs. Pakistan while chasing, lost two early wickets for 16 runs on the board.

Two quick wickets gave England hope to pull things back, but the unbeaten 3rd wicket partnership of 118 runs by Anees Javed and Mohsin Khan turned the tables on England. Pakistan hurried to target of 133 runs in just 13.1 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Anees Javed made unbeaten 55* runs and Mohsin Khan scored 50*.