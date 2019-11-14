Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fawad fails to stop Northern’s progress

KARACHI: Northern took control of their seventh round first- class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh on the third day of the four-day game at the National Stadium in Karachi despite a fighting century from Fawad Alam on Wednesday, says a press release.

Northern had accumulated an overall lead of 255 runs after reaching 173-2 in their second innings at stumps when bad light again forced play to be called off with 12 overs remaining in the day. The cornerstone of the second innings was a visually attractive unbeaten 96 runs off 131 balls by Zeeshan Malik who shared an undefeated third wicket stand of 63 runs with first innings double centurion Faizan Riaz.

Zeeshan was in flowing form but Faizan played a more subdued role as he faced 56 balls in his innings. The two came together after Mir Hamza dismissed Umar Amin (21) having him caught in the slip cordon while later Shoaib Minhas was bowled by Sohail Khan for 29.

Umar was looking in fine touch as he hit four boundaries in his 22-ball innings before his dismissal.

Earlier, Northern skipper Nauman Ali took 5-58, his fourth five-wicket haul in the season, to bowl out Sindh for 326 runs. Nauman produced quality bowling on a slow pitch when Sindh resumed on 247-5 with Fawad Alam on 75 and Anwar Ali on 41.

Left-hander, Fawad Alam went onto make his 32nd first-class century as he put on a 126-run partnership for the sixth wicket with all-rounder, Anwar Ali who made 69.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Northern 408 all out in 93.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 59; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92) and 173-2 in 43 overs (Zeeshan Malik 96 not out; Sohail Khan 1-30). Sindh 326 all out in 105.5 overs (Fawad Alam 107, Shahzar Mohammad 74, Anwer Ali 69; Nauman Ali 5-58, Sadaf Hussain 2-50).

At Abbottabad Stadium: Southern Punjab 338 all out in 100.3 overs (Umar Siddiq 88, Sohaib Maqsood 57, Salman Ali Agha 45, Sami Aslam 38, Zeeshan Ashraf 25; Ahmed Jamal 6-93, Junaid Khan 2-89) and 15-0. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 417-5 decl in 113 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 143, Rehan Afridi 84 not out, Zohaib Khan 63 not out, Sahibzada Farhan 47, Adil Amin 37, Fakhar Zaman 23; Umaid Asif 3-142).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Balochistan 450 all out in 124.1 overs (Imran Butt 137, Imran Farhat 87, Azeem Ghumman 72, Awais Zia 44, Taimur Khan 37, Hussain Talat 24; Aizaz Cheema 5-100, Mohammad Ali 3-72). Central Punjab 255-6 in 66.4 overs (Umar Akmal 78; Usman Salahuddin 74 not out, Salman Butt 47; Mohammad Asghar 3-81).