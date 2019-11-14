‘Shakib is two players in one’

INDORE, India: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said Wednesday the absence of banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be like missing two players, as the team prepared for their two-Test series in India.

Bangladesh arrived in India in shock after Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one-year suspended, for failing to declare illegal approaches by a bookmaker in 2018.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ban ruled Shakib out of the tour and next year’s World T20 in Australia.

The touring side is also missing prolific opener Tamim Iqbal, who took a break due to family reasons.

“We are missing three players in two players. Shakib bhai (brother) is two players in one, and then you have Tamim bhai,” Mominul told reporters on the eve of the first Test in Indore starting Thursday.

“It is challenging, but I also see it as a chance to do well for the rest of the players.”