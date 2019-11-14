close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Players welcome plans to organise two departmental cricket events

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

KARACHI: Players belonging to various departmental teams on Wednesday welcomed the decision of independent cricket organisers to arrange two events for departments in the city. A source connected to departmental cricket teams told ‘The News’ that several players have asked the organisers to send invitation to their departments for participation in the tournaments. The events are expected to be held late in December.

