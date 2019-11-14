French cycling’s eternal runner-up Poulidor dies at 83

BORDEAUX, France: French cyclist Raymond Poulidor, who gained huge affection as an eternal runner-up in the Tour de France, has died at the age of 83, his wife told AFP on Wednesday.

Poulidor had been hospitalised since early October and “he left us this morning,” his wife Gisele told AFP from their home in western France. His astonishing career spanned 25 years but he will always be remembered for the races he failed to win.

From 1964 to 1976 Poulidor finished second in the Tour de France on three occasions and was third five times in an era dominated by Eddy Merckx. So famous was his repeated failure to clinch the Tour that the phrase “to do a Poulidor” passed into the French language, synonymous with coming an unlucky second.

Despite his Tour de France disappointments, Poulidor is forever ranked among France’s cycling greats and at the same time is seen as a humble hard worker loved by people. His long-time rival Merckx told AFP “a great friend has left us”.

“I am very sad. During my career we were rivals but afterwards we often spent time together. We holidayed together. It’s a big loss.”