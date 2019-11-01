2 Dutch IS women ask embassy for help

THE HAGUE: Two Dutch women who joined the Islamic State group in Syria have reported to the Netherlands´ embassy in Turkey and asked for consular assistance to return, the Dutch government said Thursday. The two women and their three children aged between three and four approached the Ankara-based Dutch embassy on Wednesday, two government ministers said in a letter to parliament.

“They asked for consular assistance to return to the Netherlands,” Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said. The woman escaped from the Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria “a few weeks ago, before the Turkish military action,” the ministers said. “Both women (previously) travelled to Syria and are suspected of terrorist activities,” they said, without giving further details.