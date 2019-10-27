Juventus held by lowly Lecce

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Paulo Dybala scored but Juventus were held 1-1 at lowly Lecce on Saturday with the defending champions in danger of being overtaken by Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table.
Both goals came from penalties with Dybala´s strike from the spot after 50 minutes cancelled out by Lecce´s Marco Mancosu´s effort six minutes later.
The Italian champions have 23 points from nine games. Juventus rested Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo after Tuesday´s 2-1 Champions League win over Lokomotiv Moscow, and ahead of two Serie A matches in four days next week. But Dybala started up front alongside Gonzalo Higuain.
