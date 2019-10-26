PTI forms panel on internal accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday claimed to have become the first political party to introduce a comprehensive mechanism of internal accountability in its constitution and constituted the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD).

According to the details issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Media Department, Salman Aftab, has been appointed as head of five-member Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline through a notification signed and issued by Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani.

Other four members appointed for the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) includes Barrister Salman Afridi, Air Commodore (R) Nasir Hamdani, Rukhsana Bhatti and Zaheer Rana. It may be pointed out here that the PTI constitution empowers the SCAD.

to perform its functions independently, free of any influence whatsoever. The committee may take notice of any breach of discipline at any level and proceed against individual(s) involved.