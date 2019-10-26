Awareness of breast cancer

A campaign was launched to create awareness of breast cancer in Pakistan. According to a press release, the campaign was launched by a private hospital in collaboration with Pink Ribbon. Pakistan has one of the highest incidences of breast cancer in South Asia as one in 9 women is at risk. As a result, breast cancer can be attributed to 40,000 deaths among women every year. About 77pc of invasive breast cancer cases occur in women above the age of 50, however, if it is diagnosed early the survival rates improve significantly. As part of efforts to raise awareness for the cause, the hospital offered free mammography and check-up for women from October 19 to 30.