Abid ready to play at any position

KARACHI: Pakistan’s talented opener Abid Ali has said that he is ready to bat at any position keeping in view the requirement of the team.

“Whatever will be the requirement of the team I am ready,” Abid told a news conference after Pakistan sealed the three-match one-day series 2-0 against Sri Lanka here at National Stadium on Wednesday.

Abid, who was included in the team in place of injured Imam-ul-Haq, blasted fine 74 which eventually helped Pakistan chase the 298-run target quite comfortably. Abid, who could not make a place in the World Cup squad, said he takes it positively that his two teammates (Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq) are performing well. “It’s good that my two brothers are performing well while opening the innings. From it I take positive thing and always wish when I will get a chance I will also perform,” he said.

Abid was happy with his comeback. “I am thankful to God as I made a strong comeback. I could not make it to the World Cup final squad but I take all these things quite positive. Maybe it was not the requirement of the team,” Abid said.

“I am thankful to the crowd. I was really enjoying my batting,” he said. “I am a professional and always remains positive. Whatever cricket I get I will be ready,” he said. Responding to a question Abid said, “It is not in my mind that I have been tagged that I cannot bat aggressively. Whatever ball I get I will utilise it on merit,” he said.

When asked whether he would like to keep wickets if he got the opportunity, Abid responded in affirmative. “Actually I was fond of keeping wickets and still I am. But I am not competing with anyone. Whatever be the requirement of the team I will be available. I am an opener and my focus is more on batting but I am also fond of keeping,” he said.

Abid said that wicket for the third one-dayer was good. “There was a bit of spin also. Sri Lanka also scored near 300 and we played positive then,” he said.

Abid said that finishing was very important when matches are to be won. “After a good start finishing is very important. Misbah Bhai is also focusing on this: that the lower order batsmen or who is carrying from the top order should make a smart finish,” he said.