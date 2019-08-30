Boy pushed to death in Shadbagh

LAHORE: A four-year-old boy fell down, sustaining critical injuries and later died at a hospital when a woman violently pushed him while fighting with his mother in Shadbagh Thursday. He has been identified as Ahmad Raza. The accused woman Ruqayya is a tenant in the house of victim’s family. She started scuffling with the landlady, in the meantime, she pushed Ahmad over which he fell down and sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected evidence. They have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. Further investigation is under way.

Traffic arrangements: Lahore Police and City Traffic police have completed arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today (Friday). CTO said all traffic signals will remain red from 12 noon to 12.15 pm. The routes for ambulances and emergency vehicles will remain open. National anthem and Kashmiri anthem will be played from 12 noon to 12.5 pm. He said Kashmir mobilisation campaign will express solidarity with Kashmiri people.