close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 20, 2019

Merkel, Orban to mark Iron Curtain anniversary amid new divides

World

AFP
August 20, 2019

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the city of Sopron Monday to commemorate a pivotal moment in the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989.

While Monday´s meeting will see them celebrating the tearing down of a historic barrier in Europe, the question of how the continent´s borders should be managed now has strained the relationship between the two leaders in recent years. Orban has been a sharp critic of Merkel´s 2015 decision to open Germany´s border to those fleeing Middle Eastern conflict zones. The pair will mark the 30th anniversary of the “Pan-European Picnic” at the Hungarian-Austrian border, during which at least 600 East Germans crossed the border and escaped to freedom in the West. The events at the picnic represented the first massive exodus of East Germans since the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961 and was seen as a key factor in the fall of the wall itself three months later.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World