India promoting culture of terrorism across Asia, says Gilani

MULTAN: Former premier and PPP senior leader Yusuf Raza Gilani has said India is promoting culture of terrorism across Asia by controlling the Indian Held Kashmir through violence and cruelty.

Addressing an Eid Milan party here on Friday, he lauded former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for fighting the Kashmir case at global forums throughout his tenure. He said PPP always defended the Kashmir cause whenever and wherever required. MPA Syed Ali Haidar Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani, Shehzad Rasool, Asif Rasool Awan, Rao Abdullah and Muhammad Arshad also spoke.

Woman drowns while saving kids: A woman drowned in the River Chenab while saving her children from falling into river here at Qasim Bela, Marina Camp area, on Friday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, a family was crossing the bridge of the river near Marina Camp when three kids slipped from the bridge. The woman saved her kids from falling into the river and herself drowned in the river.