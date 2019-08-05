AIOU holds Int’l symposium on Physics

Islamabad: A daylong international symposium/expo on new emerging trends and career-making opportunities in the field of Physics held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday.

It was attended by the delegates from Germany, South Africa, Korea, Nigeria and China, besides large number of academicians and researchers from home.

It was the first-ever career expo, arranged by the University to apprise the country’s youth about the emerging opportunities in the field of Physics, on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

Director General National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez-Ur-Rehman Hoorani was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Bag and Dr. Ishaq Ahmed were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Foreign delegates in their keynote speeches at the inaugural session called for promoting research-based activities and adopting of innovative approach for expanding and exploring jobs opportunities in the field of physics.

They shared with the participants their experience and know-how about existing opportunities in developing the discipline of Physics for career-making, at the country and international level.

They also expressed their intention of offering scholarships and jobs in field of Physics in the respective countries. According to Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dean Sciences AIOU, the symposium served as a scientific forum for exchange of thoughts, presentation of scientific findings and exploration of new domains of research and career in physics.

During the working sessions, the participants discussed ways and means to extend mutual collaboration through frequent interaction to achieve the desired results. The Dean Sciences thanked the participants for their keen interest in the expo’s deliberations and support in making the event successful.