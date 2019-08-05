IIRO sends food relief packages to people of Waadi-e-Neelam

Islamabad: International Islamic Relief Organisation (IIRO) send 4,400 food relief packages for flood affected people of Waadi-e-Neelam and other areas of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday, says a press release.

On the occasion, Awad Abdullah A, Al-Zahrani, military attachi of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Jamal Nasir, chairman, Qamar Jahan Foundation, Zummard Khan, President Pakistan Sweet Home, Sardar Zahid Aziz, adviser to President Azad Kashmir, Sheikh Saad Masuad Al_Harsi, director general IIRO, Javed Butt, deputy director, Qari Muhammad Yousaf and others were also present on the occasion at the departure of relief package to Waadi-e-Neelam Muzaffarabad (Azad Jammu Kashmir) for flood affected people arranged by Rabta Alam-e-Islami and International Islamic Relief Organisation (IIRO).

IIRO director general said on this occasion that friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is very strong and they have always helped Pakistan whenever it’s needed.Dr. Jamal Nasir while addressing on this occasion appreciated the efforts of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for strengthening Pakistan.

Adviser to President of AJK Sardar Zahid Aziz said that International Relief Organisation is giving lot of services to Pakistani people whenever there is flood, earthquake etc. President Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurd Khan said that we are thankful to IIRO for providing food packages to people of AJK due to flood crises.