Sarfraz should be retained as captain: Moin

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has said that he had not received any offer from the PCB for any position but if there was an opportunity he would think about that.

Talking to reporters at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium where he witnessed the final of national hockey championship on Monday, he said that he had served Pakistan cricket in the past and was willing to do so again.

Asked about Pakistan coach Micky Arthur’s advice to PCB to appoint Shadab Khan as Pakistan’s ODI captain, Moin replied that if he liked Shadab so much, he should have groomed him by making him vice captain first.

He said that Sarfraz’s captaincy was not bad in the World Cup. He said that Sarfraz should continue as Pakistan captain. Moin hoped that Test cricket would be restored in Pakistan as PCB was doing a lot in this regard.