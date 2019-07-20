Use of tobacco in any form a threat to human health

LAHORE : Board of Management, Institute of Public Health (IPH) Chairman, Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool and other speakers at a seminar have said that the use of tobacco in any form is a big threat to human health.

They emphasised the need for launching a campaign against tobacco use among people, especially youths, to save them from injurious effects of tobacco.

Khalid Maqbool said that the Institute of Public Health could play a pivotal role in policy making for such preventive campaigns.

The seminar was organised by the IPH Lahore in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the auditorium. WHO's Country Head Mahipala shared the WHO guidelines on preventive measures against tobacco use.

He stressed lifestyle modifications, health promotion activities and the need for stronger implementation of legislative orders for prevention of smoking.

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr Mahmood Shaukat stressed the need for developing innovative and attractive campaigns for the young smokers to quit smoking.

He said that tobacco industry generated big revenue and despite heavy taxes the number of smokers had not been decreased.

He emphasised the importance of research to develop effective strategies.

Director Policy & Strategic Planning Unit (PSPU) Dr Shagufta Zareen highlighted the importance of good quality data for formulation of effective policies. She said that children in public sector school could play an important part in the campaign to exert social pressure on smokers in family to prevent the young ones from becoming second-hand or third-hand smokers. The use of sheesha by youths is also becoming a threat, which was leading to cancers.

The WHO representative, Shahzad, stressed the need for effective measures at the government level. Institute of Public Health Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan, while addressing the seminar, said that smoking and chewing tobacco was a major cause of lungs and mouth cancer, asthma, respiratory diseases and cardiac problems, etc.

She said that the IPH platform would be effectively used for launching result-oriented awareness campaigns against the use of tobacco.

APP adds: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday decided to get assistance from Nadra for biometric verification for preventing frauds.

According to the LDA spokesperson, for the verification, the LDA would set up facilitation desks in Nadra offices at Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed by LDA and Nadra on Monday (tomorrow).

Greek, Pakistani traders: Greek-Pakistani Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) founder President Rubina Markopoulou on Saturday urged the business community of Pakistan and Greece to boost mutual trade ties through joint ventures.

Talking to businessmen at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), she said trade delegations from Greece and Pakistan should visit each other's countries. She stated that equally important was the acceleration of privatisation programme which created opportunities in important sectors such as energy, transport, tourism, construction and infrastructure.

LCCI Senior Vice-President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said Pakistan and Greece enjoyed warm and cordial diplomatic relations, however, the level of trade and economic cooperation was far below the expected levels in view of the potentials of the two economies.

He said a rising trend in exports from Pakistan was depicting that they were heading towards right direction.

He said conducive atmosphere could set the ball rolling towards greater economic cooperation; both countries must identify the areas that might create opportunities for greater trade. Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said the LCCI was ready to join hands with Greek-Pakistani Chamber to bring business people of respective countries close to each other. He was of the view that exchange of trade delegations could also help enhance the process of trade and investment, and respective chambers of commerce could play a vital role in this connection. He said relation building among institutions could greatly contribute to exploiting the trade and investment potential between the two countries.