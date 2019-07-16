Aussie media group loses Gayle defamation appeal

SYDNEY: An Australian media group on Tuesday lost an appeal against an Aus$300,000 (US$211,000) defamation payout to West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle.

Gayle was accused by former media group Fairfax of indecently propositioning the woman in a dressing room during the 2015 World Cup in Sydney. Gayle vigorously denied the allegations, claiming the journalists behind the series of stories published in the newspapers in 2016 were out to “destroy him”. He won the defamation case in October last year after jurors found Fairfax was motivated by malice and had failed to establish a defence of truth. The publisher appealed the case arguing it did not receive a fair trial and the judge should have discharged the jury after Gayle’s barrister attacked the credibility of the massage therapist. Gayle also appealed the size of his payout, seeking an increase.