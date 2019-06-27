NAB seeks asset details of Sohail Anwar Sial, family

SUKKUR: The DG NAB Sukkur is seeking information of movable and immovable assets record of the former home minister and PPP leader Sindh Sohail Anwar Sial and his family members.

According to sources, the Deputy Director NAB Sukkur, Baqa Muhammad, has written to the Deputy Commissioner Qamber-Shahdadkot and Larkana, and Divisional Commissioner Larkana to provide the agricultural land record of Sohail Anwar Sial along with that of his father Ali Nawaz, brother Tariq Sial and female relatives Mahak Khatoon, Gazala Khatoon andNajma Khatoon. The NAB sources accuse the PPP leader of misappropriating over Rs.5.07 billion from different housing housing schemes. The sources further said Tariq Sial, brother of Sohail Anwar Sial, and his front man Asad Kharal and Abdul Sattar Kalihoro were also involved in the mega scam. The NAB authorities further hold Manager Silk Bank Larkana, Mansoor Abbasi and the owner of the Sundar Town, Larkana, Abdul Sattar Kalihoro responsible for illegally occupying the state lands to develop Gulshan-e-Mansoor and Gulshan-e-Saeed housing schemes on behalf of the former home minister.