Luton speakers deliver Islam’s peace message

LUTON: Jamia Islamia Ghosia Luton has organised an Eid Milan party at a local restaurant wherein the speakers delivered Islam’s message of peace.

The event was organised on Friday by Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti and the chief guest was Sahibzada Hasim Hussain Marvi. The program was co-conducted by Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti and Executive Cllr Luton Borough Raja Mohammad Aslam Khan.

The speakers were of the view that Eid Milan provides the best opportunity to promote cohesion in the community. The guests from various organisations praised the charity efforts made by Luton Muslims.

The other speakers included Luton Council Leader Cllr Hazel Simmons, Lord Qurban Hussain, Police Inspector Farooq Aziz , ex-MEP Alex Mayer, mayor Luton Tahir Malik, Haji Ch Mohammad Qurban of Luton Islamic Cultural Society, executive councillors Mehmood Hussain and Javed Hussain, councillors Raja Waheed Akbar, Hena Andrees, Khateja Ghos Malik, Samera Shahid Raja and Saima Hussain.