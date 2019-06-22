close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Shahzad Ali
June 23, 2019

Luton speakers deliver Islam’s peace message

Top Story

SA
Shahzad Ali
June 23, 2019

LUTON: Jamia Islamia Ghosia Luton has organised an Eid Milan party at a local restaurant wherein the speakers delivered Islam’s message of peace.

The event was organised on Friday by Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti and the chief guest was Sahibzada Hasim Hussain Marvi. The program was co-conducted by Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti and Executive Cllr Luton Borough Raja Mohammad Aslam Khan.

The speakers were of the view that Eid Milan provides the best opportunity to promote cohesion in the community. The guests from various organisations praised the charity efforts made by Luton Muslims.

The other speakers included Luton Council Leader Cllr Hazel Simmons, Lord Qurban Hussain, Police Inspector Farooq Aziz , ex-MEP Alex Mayer, mayor Luton Tahir Malik, Haji Ch Mohammad Qurban of Luton Islamic Cultural Society, executive councillors Mehmood Hussain and Javed Hussain, councillors Raja Waheed Akbar, Hena Andrees, Khateja Ghos Malik, Samera Shahid Raja and Saima Hussain.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story