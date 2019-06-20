Zalmi launches talent-hunt programme

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi has launched its Talent Hunt Program in its build up to the next edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The programme was launched in the areas of Swat Valley. Head Coach Mohammad Akram visited the Zalmi Academy for the 1st Phase of trials. After conducting various talent-hunts trials in the northern areas of Pakistan along, Peshawar Zalmi has now landed in the valley of Swat to promote cricket.