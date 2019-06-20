Govt urged to increase funds for education in budget

Islamabad : Riphah Institute of Public Policy (RIPP) and Idara Taleem o Aghai (ITA) organised a session on budget analysis 2019-20 with a special focus on education here Thursday.

Academicians, Research Scholars, Educational Scientists, Activists and related stakeholders participated in the session. Dr Rashid Aftab (Director RIPP) talked about the decrease of 21 per cent (Rs29 billion) in the Federal education budget for 2019-20. He said HEC is the only institute at federal level to look after and regularize the federal education at state level. The 19% slash in the development budget of Higher Education Commission (HEC) 2019-20 will reverse the on-going growth of educational developments in the country.

The government of PTI ought to revise its educational budget plan by given the required share to this sector. Dr Rashid also influenced that, it is responsibility of the state and federal level to ensure compulsory education of every child education. The budget allocated is not enough to meet the requirement of the educational sector.