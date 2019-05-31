Facebook loses bid to block landmark ECJ data security hearing

DUBLIN: Ireland’s supreme court on Friday dismissed a bid by Facebook to block a landmark data security case from progressing to the European Court of Justice. The top European court in Luxembourg is now set to hear the case in July, answering questions on whether the personal information of EU citizens is afforded adequate protection from American government surveillance during EU-US data transfers. “We are grateful for the consideration of the Irish Court and look ahead to the Court of Justice of the European Union to now decide on these complex questions,” Facebook said in a statement. The case stems from a 2013 complaint from Austrian privacy lawyer Max Schrems, following the revelations by US whistleblower Edward Snowden. Schrems raised concerns that the data of European Facebook users was being accessed by US surveillance programmes such as the PRISM system described in Snowden’s disclosures.