Police solve case of woman’s body found in FB Area on May 14

Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the blind murder of a woman whose body was found around 10 days ago in District Central and arrested three suspects, including a key suspect.

Police investigators suspect that the woman, who was a drug addict, was killed by her friend, however, they await a postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death. It was May 14 when the body of a woman was found in Block 8, Bangoria Goth in Federal B Area, within the limits of the Azizabad police station. The body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

With the help of biometric system, the body was later identified to be that of 30-year-old Farheen Taji, daughter of Rafiq. She was a resident of the Gol Market area in Nazimabad but before her death, she was residing in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

An FIR No 127/19 was registered against unidentified persons on behalf of the victim’s brother, Iqbal. The complainant told the police that his sister was an addict of methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and frequently stayed away from the house.

The brother also told the police that his sister had last arrived at their home on May 6 where after spending a couple of days she went somewhere on May 10. It was May 12 when she last talked to the family.

The police said they arrested a friend of the victim, namely Khurram Sultan, in connection with her killing with the help of the woman’s mobile phone call record. The investigators added that they also obtained CCTV footage of the scene when her body was thrown in Federal B Area.

According to the police, the footage showed three men travelling in a car and a motorcycle who threw the body of a woman. The police later raided a house in DHA and arrested Sultan who admitted that the woman was his friend and they both were addicted to ice, and she also used to stay with him at his house in DHA.

Sultan claimed that the woman died after she overdosed on ice. He confessed that after she had died, he sought help from two of his friends, Kashif and Ashraf, to dispose of her body. The arrested man told the police that Kashif was a former policeman who had been dismissed from service and he lived in Liaquatabad.

The police also arrested Kashif and Ashraf and impounded the car and the motorcycle that could be seen in the footage. The investigators, however, suspect that Sultan might by lying about the cause of her death as her body bore torture marks which suggested that she was strangled to death. The police are waiting for the postmortem report so that the actual cause of her death could be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.