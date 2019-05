EU adopts powers to respond to cyber attacks

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Friday adopted powers to punish those outside the bloc who launch cyber attacks that cripple hospitals and banks, sway elections and steal company secrets or funds.

EU ministers meeting in Brussels said the 28-nation group would now, for the first time, be able to impose asset freezes and travel bans on individuals, firms and state bodies implicated in such attacks.

"The Council (of EU countries) established a framework which allows the EU to impose targeted restrictive measures to deter and respond to counter attacks," it said in a statement. It added that sanctions will be considered if a cyber attack is determined to have had a "significant impact" on its target.

The goal is to bolster the security of EU institutions, firms and individuals against what Britain called an increase in the "scale and severity" of counter attacks globally. "This is decisive action to deter future counter attacks," British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said after Britain and its EU partners drafted the measures.

"For too long now, hostile actors have been threatening the EU´s security through disrupting critical infrastructure, attempts to undermine democracy and stealing commercial secrets and money running to billions of euros," Hunt said.

"Our message to governments, regimes and criminal gangs prepared to carry out counter attacks is clear," Britain´s top diplomat added. "Together, the international community will take all necessary steps to uphold the rule of law and the rules based international system which keeps our societies safe." The British government has pledged to continue close cooperation with the EU after it leaves the bloc in line with the 2016 referendum.

Under the sanctions regime, diplomats said, the 28 EU countries would have to vote unanimously to impose sanctions after meeting a legal threshold of significant impact.

For example, countries would look at the scope and severity of disruption to economic and other activities, essential services, critical state functions, public order or public safety, diplomats said.