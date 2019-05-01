close
Wed May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

Suspected militants killed in B’desh raid

DHAKA: Bangladeshi security forces raided a suspected Islamist extremist hideout in Dhaka on Monday killing at least two militants, police said, as the Islamic State group claimed to have wounded three police in a bombing. Police commandos were met with gunfire on arriving at a house in the capital’s Bosila neighbourhood after midnight on Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah told AFP.

