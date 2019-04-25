Liaquat H Merchant a grand-nephew of Quaid-e-Azam delivers lecture at SMIU

Karachi: Mr. Liaquat H. Merchant, a grand-nephew of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and President of the Jinnah Society has said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had struggled for independence of Pakistan from the exploitation of British and domination of Hindus.

Therefore, the citizens of of Pakistan specially youth must know the importance of the idea, vision and ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah about Pakistan, as they have to lead the country in future.

Delivering a lecture on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s idea of Pakistan to the students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, in a Guest Lecture Session, on Wednesday at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university, Mr. Liaquat Merchant said the idea of Pakistan will never die, because it was based on the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had wanted to get political as well as economical independence for Pakistan. Hence, we succeeded in getting political independence but we still have to get economical independence,” Mr. Liaquat Merchant said and added that the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s ideology is bridge among all countrymen.****