close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Farmer kills wife, three daughters for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

MUZAFFARGARH: A man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters for ‘honour’ at Shahiwala village in Seetpur police limits on Saturday. According to the police, farmer Muhammad Afzal allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife Azra and daughters - four-year-old Taskeen, three-year-old Misbah and 10-day-old Guriya. The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy and arrested the accused. Seetpur SHO SI Azhar Haider said the people of the area informed him that the accused killed his wife and children for giving birth to the third daughter. The DPO said that the accused committed the crime as he suspected the character of his wife.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan