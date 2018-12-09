Farmer kills wife, three daughters for ‘honour’

MUZAFFARGARH: A man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters for ‘honour’ at Shahiwala village in Seetpur police limits on Saturday. According to the police, farmer Muhammad Afzal allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife Azra and daughters - four-year-old Taskeen, three-year-old Misbah and 10-day-old Guriya. The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy and arrested the accused. Seetpur SHO SI Azhar Haider said the people of the area informed him that the accused killed his wife and children for giving birth to the third daughter. The DPO said that the accused committed the crime as he suspected the character of his wife.