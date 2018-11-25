PTI Hindu MP for following state of Madina model

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarian from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) belonging to Hindu community Dr Ramesh Kumar has called upon all the political parties to work for making Pakistan and Islamic welfare state following role model of state of Madina established by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be UponHim) which was dream of Founder of Pakistan.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, the PTI lawmaker paid rich tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who in the state of Madina demonstrated that how to treat non-Muslims and protect their rights and duties in a family system and what should be duties and rights of people in a state.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been saying that Pakistan would be made an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of state of Madina and Misaq-e-Madina. “We should follow model of Misaq-e-Madina to address issues being faced by non-Muslims in the country,” he said.

Dr Ramesh Kumar pointed out that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was Rehmatul Lil Aalameen (SAW) from the Almighty Allah for the whole humanity and left his golden teachings and principles which should be role model in Pakistan.

He said in Hindu religion, it was Shari Ram Chandar whose teachings were aimed at working for the whole humanity.

The PTI parliamentarian recalled that during the recent two-day Seerat Conference on the eve of Rabiul Awwal 12, an Iraqi Professor delivered a lecture in which he in detail talked about protection of rights of non-Muslims while referring to model of state of Madina and Misaq-e-Madina and life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“This lecture should be made public in the country so that people could know rights of non-Muslims in an Islamic state,” he said.

Dr Kumar also spoke high of Kartarpur opening on eve of birthday of Guru Nanak terming it a gift for the Sikhs. He said people will see more positive steps in the days to come. “Not more positive step can be taken for improvement of relations between the two countries,” he said.

He pointed out that everybody could see as to how Indian cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu met the Pakistan’s army chief and things were taken forward and positive reaction came from India.

Dr Kumar also paid tributes to sacrifice of two policemen who lost their lives while foiling terror attack on the Chinese consulate.

“The two policemen sacrificed their lives to foil designs of enemy which wanted to sabotage friendly relations between Pakistan and China,” he said, adding that friendly relations could not be affected with such coward acts.

He said he also lives in an area where consulates of many countries in Karachi are located and he was witness to the fact that the law enforcement agencies were highly vigilant in providing protection to the foreign missions.