Faithful celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) today

ISLAMABAD: Muslims living across the country will celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) today (12th Rabi-ul-Awal) with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The government has already declared the day as a national holiday. The day will dawn by offering special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country. Children are planning to celebrate the auspicious occasion by joining their elders.

The houses, shops, private and government buildings, mosques and shrines have already been illuminated and decorated with flags and buntings to commemorate the Day. Special dishes were being prepared at homes and people were planning to distribute food among their neighbours, relatives and needy people.

Hundreds of Mahafil-e-Milad and ceremonies have also been organised by different religious, social, academic organisations besides, finalising the plan of holding processions in all cities, towns and villages of the country.

Religious scholars will deliver speeches in mosques and at different venues to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Participants of the Milad processions were planning to pin badges on their chests and decorate their motorcycles and cars with green flags to show their love and reverence for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW)). Various organisations have planned to establish medical camps to facilitate the participants of the processions.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and police personnel will remain alert to deal with any untoward incident.

According to plan devised by the Islamabad Police, the police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will conduct patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession will start from Sector G-7. As many as 2,000 cops including 250 traffic wardens will perform security duties in Islamabad on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will also assist in their duties.

Police personnel were being deployed to provide security at mosques and around processions.

Besides, other cities including Karachi, Lahore, the faithful will also celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in befitting manner.

The Rawalpindi District Police planning to deploy 4,000 cops in the district to ensure security for the processions. Over 2000 cops besides Traffic Wardens, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, Mohafiz Squad, Ladies Police personnel and volunteers would provide security cover to the main Eid Milad un Nabi procession of Rawalpindi city.

As many as 570 traffic wardens including 490 traffic officers, 47 inspectors, seven deputy superintendents of police and 27 traffic assistants would regulate traffic on city roads on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their messages, have stressed upon following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) for the establishment of a welfare society and have appealed to the nation to promote qualities of unity, forgiveness, tolerance, religious forbearance and harmony among themselves as the same are the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabiul Awal), 1440 Hijrah, the president underlined the need for prioritising the religious, national and collective interests for transforming the affairs of the state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

In this connection, the president called for a change in the individual and collective thoughts and attitudes. He felicitated the Millat-e-Islamia and the nation on the auspicious day and prayed for gaining the blessings in this holy month. He said Allah Almighty had sent Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) as the final messenger and great teacher for the whole humanity.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) had created great revolution in every sphere of life. The advent of Holy Prophet (SAW) brought a successful and pleasant change in all spheres of life and inspired all areas like religious faith, individual, collective and domestic affairs, ethics, economy and politics etc, he observed.

The president said the all-inspiring life of our Holy Prophet (SAW) is an open book, full of chapters of integrity, honesty, tolerance, compassion, benevolence, sacrifices, generosity, truthfulness, best treatment, humbleness, valour, keeping of promises, and helping widows, orphans and hapless people.

These glaring examples fully guided us in the affairs of our day to day life, he added.

While, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the nation to promote qualities of unity, forgiveness, tolerance, religious forbearance and harmony among themselves, as the same are the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“We all should make a pledge on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal that irrespective of all kinds of benefits whether these are political, religious or social, we shall follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and avoid those acts which can have negative effect on the real image of Islam ,” the prime minister said in his message on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabiul Awal),1440 Hijrah.

He said by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW), all kinds of worldly challenges could be faced effectively.

He said, “We are lucky as Allah Almighty has made us the followers of the Holy Prophet (SAW), who is a blessing for the whole humanity, and his universal and distinct qualities and personality are the ideal precedents for everyone to follow.”

He said Prophet Muhammad (SAW) had prepared a generation, which inspired the entire world owing to the application of judicious laws of Islam - the system that encompassed justice, equality and religious tolerance to the world, which was being anxiously waited by innumerable people even today.

The prime minister said, “Being the followers of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and citizens of a state, which came into being in the name of Islam, it is need of the hour for us to try our level best to transform the motherland into a welfare state on the pattern of State of Madina. It is the only way for the nation to survive with honour.”

He said the State of Madina had such an exemplary precedents regarding welfare of human beings, which had no other comparison elsewhere in the world. It was a great and effective source of guidance. The present government, he said, was trying to get full guidance from it to run its affairs and wanted to provide justice with religious tolerance for all like that of the exemplary state.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty guide the people of Pakistan to lead their lives according to the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and spread his teachings.