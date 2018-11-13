Dutch recalls some staffers from Pakistan over threats

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: The Netherlands said Monday it has pulled several embassy staff members from Pakistan over persistent threats on anti-Islam tweets by the far-right politician Geert Wilders. Although the Dutch embassy in Islamabad remains open and visa requests are still being handled, "a whole number of people" have returned to the Netherlands, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said. "Unfortunately Dutch citizens are being threatened, Dutch diplomats," Blok told a news programme on the NPO public broadcaster´s Radio 1 channel.
