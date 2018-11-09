Romanian Senate chief probed for graft

BUCHAREST: The head of the Romanian Senate is being investigated over claims he took bribes when serving as prime minister in 2008, the Anti-corruption Prosecutor´s Office (DNA) said Thursday.

Prosecutors say Calin Popescu Tariceanu received bribes totalling 700,000 euros ($800,000) from an Austrian firm which acted as an intermediary in the government´s purchase of 40,000 Microsoft software licences.

Tariceanu is alleged to have used the money to cover campaign expenses. The DNA said it had opened the probe at the request of Austrian authorities. Tariceanu, 66, was prime minister between 2004 and 2008 and is also the leader of the ALDE party, the junior partner in a coalition with the Social Democratic Party (PSD).