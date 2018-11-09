Romanian Senate chief probed over bribery allegations

BUCHAREST: The head of the Romanian Senate is being investigated over claims he took bribes when serving as prime minister in 2008, the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office (DNA) said Thursday. Prosecutors say Calin Popescu Tariceanu received bribes totalling 700,000 euros ($800,000) from an Austrian firm which acted as an intermediary in the government’s purchase of 40,000 Microsoft software licences. Tariceanu is alleged to have used the money to cover campaign expenses. The DNA said it had opened the probe at the request of Austrian authorities. Tariceanu, 66, was prime minister between 2004 and 2008 and is also the leader of the ALDE party, the junior partner in a coalition with the Social Democratic Party (PSD). He has denied all wrongdoing and echoed language frequently used by PSD leaders against the DNA, accusing it of abuse of power. “It’s another reaction to my attitude regarding the fight against the judiciary’s abuses and excesses. Those who illegally grabbed power within the Romanian state are obviously angered by my actions”, Tariceanu said in a statement late Wednesday.