Al-Baraka sweeps global awards

KARACHI: Al Baraka Banking Group BSC (ABG) and four of its subsidiary banking units have received Global Finance magazine’s "Best Islamic Financial Institution" award for 2018, a statement said on Tuesday.

The magazine specialises in banking and finance awards to international banks and financial institutions.

The statement said Al Baraka Banking Group received the “Best Islamic Financial Institution in Africa”, Al Baraka Islamic Bank Bahrain the “Best Islamic Financial Institution in Bahrain”, Jordan Islamic Bank the “Best Islamic Financial Institution in Jordan”, Al Baraka Bank Algeria the “Best Islamic Financial Institution in Algeria, and Al Baraka Bank Tunisia was honoured with the “Best Islamic Financial Institution in Tunis” award.

“ABG and its four banking units received these awards for their prominent role in the Islamic banking sector, their ability to achieve consistent growth in the future and meeting professional standards in terms of the quality of products and services offered to clients,” the statement added.