Tue October 02, 2018
AFP
October 2, 2018

Somalia’s Shabaab attack EU military convoy

MOGADISHU: A suicide bomber on Monday rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a vehicle carrying a European Union military convoy, injuring two civilians, police said.

Al-Shabaab Islamists claimed responsibility for the attack against “European Union Christians”, which targeted vehicles carrying Italian soldiers, in a statement on a pro-Shabaab website. “The attacked convoy was coming from the ministry of defence when targeted along the industrial road and ... two civilians were wounded.

The military truck in the convoy that was struck was badly damaged,” police officer Ahmed Ibrahim told AFP. The Italian army said in a statement that five Italian vehicles were in the convoy, and a vehicle with four soldiers onboard was “slightly damaged and able to return to the base”. “No Italian soldiers were injured in the event”, which took place some 700 metres from the defence ministry.

Comments

