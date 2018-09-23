Sun September 23, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Two child abduction bids foiled as two suspects held

The police on Saturday foiled two attempts to kidnap minor girls in the Shah Latif and Korangi localities, arresting two men allegedly involved in the abduction bids.

Child kidnappings are on the rise across Karachi, with some 146 reported cases in the current year alone, according to data jointly compiled by the Karachi police, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee and the Roshni Foundation.

In the Shah Latif police jurisdiction, a seven-year-old girl was playing outside her house in Abdullah Goth when a man snatched her and fled the scene with the child.

The girl’s father Ali Khan, a labourer, informed the police helpline Madadgar 15, following which the law enforcers cordoned off the area and started snap checking.

During snap checking and patrolling, the police were able to trace and arrest the suspect as well as rescue the girl.

The suspect was identified as Khalid Mehmood, who admitted that he had tried to take the girl away because he had no child of his own.

In the Korangi locality, the police and locals claimed to have foiled the kidnapping bid of a six-year-old girl.

Police said the arrested suspect, identified as Nazir Ahmed Mirani, had snatched the minor while she was playing outside her house and tried to take her away in a rickshaw.

They said the child’s family, relatives and neighbours along with the police started searching for the girl and found her in a rickshaw passing the main Korangi Road. The family and the locals intercepted the vehicle and rescued the minor safely. Some of the residents beat up the suspect and then handed him over to the police.

