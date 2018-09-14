Protester gets suspended sentence over Hitler salute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: A 33-year-old German man was on Thursday handed a suspended sentence of eight months by a court in the eastern city of Chemnitz for making the illegal Hitler salute during far-right protests.
The Chemnitz local, who was not named, was also fined 2,000 euros ($2,300) over his action on September 1. The penalty was more lenient than the one-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors, who are examining whether to lodge an appeal.
Thousands of demonstrators had answered a call by the far-right party AfD and the Islamophobic PEGIDA street movement to march over the fatal stabbing of a man, allegedly by asylum seekers, in late August. During the heated rallies, a handful of people were seen publicly making the illegal salute, while others were shouting anti-foreigner slurs.
BERLIN: A 33-year-old German man was on Thursday handed a suspended sentence of eight months by a court in the eastern city of Chemnitz for making the illegal Hitler salute during far-right protests.
The Chemnitz local, who was not named, was also fined 2,000 euros ($2,300) over his action on September 1. The penalty was more lenient than the one-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors, who are examining whether to lodge an appeal.
Thousands of demonstrators had answered a call by the far-right party AfD and the Islamophobic PEGIDA street movement to march over the fatal stabbing of a man, allegedly by asylum seekers, in late August. During the heated rallies, a handful of people were seen publicly making the illegal salute, while others were shouting anti-foreigner slurs.
Comments