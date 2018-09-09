Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

AY
Asim Yasin
September 9, 2018

NAB arrests fertilizer scam accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi arrested accused Haji Imam Din in National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML) case.

M/s Inam & Co is registered with National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML). Accused Haji Imam Din s/o Haji Sahib Din Marwat is the real owner of M/s Inam and Co. The accused was Cartage Contractor and was responsible for transportation of urea from different ports to stores of NFML.

The accused in connivance with co-accused Inamud Din, Afaqud Din and Uzair Abu Bakar misappropriated 13666.4 metric tons urea worth Rs 573988800/- (plus penalties to be imposed by NFML) from 31-5-2012 to 6-6-2013.

The accused got allocations of urea from NFML and lifted the same from Karachi Port, Bin Qasim Port and Gwadar Port. He did not deliver the urea to NFML rather sold the same in open market at higher rates.

He deliberately kept himself hidden away since 2013 and did not join the investigation proceedings. The accused has been arrested on Saturday and presented before the Accountability Court Islamabad for physical remand.

