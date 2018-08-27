Abstract artist Nicolas Manev dies

SOFIA, Bulgarie: French-Bulgarian artist Nicolas Manev, who worked in France for 50 years, died in Paris at the age of 78, his family told the Bulgarian news agency on Sunday.

Manev was hospitalised on Thursday after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage. His funeral will be held in Bulgaria, his son Alexandre Manev told BTA. After graduating from the National School of Fine Arts in Paris, Manev moved to France before making a series of trips around the world.

A landscape artist and creator of abstract compositions, Manev held more than 140 solo exhibitions, including in Paris, London and Geneva. More than 3,000 of his works are housed in collections and museums in some 30 countries. After the fall of communism in Bulgaria in 1989, Manev often returned for exhibitions in his homeland.