Transgender candidate denies quitting race

MANSEHRA: Maria Khan, a transgender and independent candidate for PK-31 Mansehra, has sought action against those tearing her posters and banners from streets and bazaars here.

“The supporters of rival contenders are tearing my posters and banners and election commission should take notice of this and those involved should be taken to justice,” Maria Khan told reporters on Sunday.

She said that though big guns were running against her in these elections but she was not afraid of them. She made it clear that she would never withdraw from election race but the rival were afraid of her and spreading rumours that she was no more in the race. “The rumours are being propagated that I have quit the election race but this is all rubbish and I am in the run and would emerge as a winner on July 25,” she said.