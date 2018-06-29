World silence on HR violations in Held Kashmir criticised

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on “State Terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir”.

Former ambassador and president Lahore Council for World Affairs Pakistan Javid Husain was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, MPhil/PhD scholars and students were present on the occasion.

In his address, Javid Husain said since the establishment of India and Pakistan, Kashmir had been the bone of contention between both the countries and they had faced wars and armed conflicts due to the Kashmir dispute. He said Kashmiri Muslims had suffered a lot due to Indian brutalities and atrocities, and the international community was soundless on the human rights violations in Kashmir. Moreover, he said Pakistan must become economically strong and stable, if it wanted to be heard on international fora for the liberation of Kahsmir. He said Pakistan needed to revise its economic policies and invest at least 25 to 30 percent out of its annual budget for development and sustainable economy.

Meanwhile, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed has urged the teachers to play role in building a great nation and create high moral values among the students. He was chairing meetings with faculty members during his first visit to PU Old Campus on Thursday. Addressing the meetings, Dr Niaz Ahmed said it was teachers’ duty to groom their students and provide best human resource in the relevant fields. He advised them to reduce teacher-student distance and play fatherly role. We must promote culture of tolerance in our society. No country and society could exist where there was no justice. The incumbent PU administration would make all out efforts to restore respect, dignity and academic excellence of PU, he said. Later, the VC visited various sections of Old Campus. The Faculty of Oriental Learning also organised an Eid Milan Mushaira in which faculty members presented pieces of their poetry in different oriental languages.

MoU: Government College University (GCU) and the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday signed an MoU for enhancing financial literacy and awareness about capital investment in the society especially among students. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and SECP Commissioner (IED&IRD) Shauzab Ali signed the 26-point accord. SECP Executive Director Khalida Habib, GCU Director Research Prof Dr Ikramul Haq and Registrar Saboor Khan were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Shauzab Ali said the future of the financial industry in Pakistan belonged to capital markets; therefore, collective efforts of regulators, industrialists and academics were required to realise the potential of capital markets. Usman Khalid said lack of financial literacy and awareness in the society gave opportunity to unregistered/ illegal brokers to loot the investors' savings. He said that students had access to the latest technology through smart phones but their financial planning concepts and knowledge about investments were very weak.

In reply to questions, Usman Khalid advised that investors should always deal with the licensed brokers registered with SECP through the crossed cheques only and never trust the promises of fixed return by any broker. “If you have complaint against any broker, immediately register it with the Stock Exchange and SECP,” he added. As per the MoU, the SECP would also hold training workshops and seminars at GCU besides imparting capacity building training to the university’s faculty members. Prof Hassan Shah expressed gratitude to SECP, saying that this collaboration would be highly beneficial for the university students.