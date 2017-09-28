Dengue claims two more lives in KP as death toll hits 38

PESHAWAR: Dengue virus continued to take human lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as two more people died of the mosquito-borne disease in Peshawar on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 38, the provincial Health Department said.

Also, 330 more people were tested dengue positive in the province.

If one has to include the three people ?who reportedly died of dengue virus in Swat on Tuesday, then 41 people lost their lives as a result of dengue virus.

A section of the media from Swat reported the loss of three lives to dengue but the medical superintendent of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals in Swat denied any human loss from dengue in the valley.

He claimed that there was no dengue positive patient in Swat valley.

The disease, however, has become a serious threat to human lives in Peshawar and claimed two more lives.

The first patient who died of the disease was Mahmood Jan, son of Mohammad Zaman. He was 79 years old and was a resident of Lala Zar Colony in the University of Peshawar campus.

He was suffering from fever and was shifted to the nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on September 20 where he tested dengue positive and finally died of the disease.

The second patient was Mohammad Hussain, 80.

He was shifted to KTH with high fever on September 26 but did not recover.

?According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), KTH with 928 patients again received the largest number of dengue patients and all of them were given free investigation services. ?Of them, 218 patients were diagnosed with dengue.

The Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) diagnosed 35 patients of 160 patients.

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) received 269 patients and 32 tested dengue positive.

After Peshawar, Mardan is the second most-affected district after Peshawar. The Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) received 122 patients and diagnosed 18 of them as dengue positive.

Mansehra reported 10 dengue positive patients, Nowshera three, Abbottabad two, and Buner ?and Swabi reported one each.