BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump’s defence secretary warned Nato allies on Wednesday that they must honour military spending pledges to ensure the United States does not "moderate" support for the alliance.

Jim Mattis, on his debut trip to Brussels as Pentagon chief, also accused some nations of ignoring threats, including from Russia.

"America cannot care more for your children’s future security than you do," Mattis said in closed-door remarks to Nato defence ministers, according to prepared remarks provided to reporters.

The comments represented some of the strongest criticism in memory of allies who have failed to reach defence spending goals.

Mattis said investing in common defence was vital, given the challenges that have emerged since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and Islamic State emerged as a threat on Nato member Turkey’s southern border.

Trump was sharply critical of Nato during his election campaign, making European allies nervous by calling the alliance obsolete and praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Trump has since said he strongly supported Nato, comments echoed by Mattis at Nato headquarters.

Mattis called Nato "the most successful and powerful military alliance in modern history".

Mattis, however, suggested US support should not be seen as a given.

"I owe it to you to give you clarity on the political reality in the United States, and to state the fair demand from my country’s people in concrete terms," Mattis said.

"America will meet its responsibilities, but if your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to this Alliance, each of your capitals needs to show support for our common defence."

Mattis stopped short of issuing an explicit ultimatum or say how the United States might moderate its support.

The United States for years has called for European allies to spend 2 percent of economic output on defence, he said.

