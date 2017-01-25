Islamabad

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will pay tribute to renowned folk artist Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain tomorrow (Thursday). Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain a renowned ‘tabla’ player who belonged to the Punjab ‘gharana’ of ‘tabla’ playing music artists.

Mian Shaukat Hussain was born to a family of professional musicians. His father Mian Maula Bakhsh was a professional singer. But young Shaukat was drawn to percussion instruments from an early age.

He began his career from All India Radio Delhi at the age of18. His family migrated to Pakistan after its independence in 1947. In Pakistan he was employed by Radio Pakistan Lahore as a staff artist.

Mian Shaukat Hussain retired in 1992 and died 4 years later in 1996 of kidney failure.

He is survived by his son Raza Shaukat Hussain a ‘tabla’ player of merit himself who will also participate in the programme.

The programme includes performances by Raza Shaukat Hussain renowned singers Shafqat Salamat Ali and Israr Chishti who will also share their views and perform on the occasion.

