Karachi: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) deployed a modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution to promote paperless working environment in the airline.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Bernd Hildenbrand at PIA, talking to media on Thursday, the office automation is very important for PIA to enable the airline to meet present and future demands.

“ERP system would help PIA attain the goal of having a paperless environment and bring efficiency to the existing system,” Hildenbrand said.

He said the ERP implementation would enable management to have better administrative control and operational efficiency, in addition to improve decision making with robust and accurate business information, integrated operations, transparency and easy-to-use interface.

Director Alvin Chia at Oracle said this project has been completed in a short span of 12 months, “which is a record, not only in Pakistan, but also worldwide.”

“This shows the dedication and motivation of Pakistan International Airlines team,” Chia added. He said this system would lead to a marked reduction in the management reporting time.

CEO Naseer Akhtar at Infotech said the level of commitment shown by PIA management in implementation of this project was exemplary. Nayyar Hayat, Pakistan International Airlines chief financial officer and chief of ERP said the solution would have several modules, including financials, supply chain, maintenance management, business intelligence and human resource and project management.

“PIA would now be able to ensure streamlined and optimised business operations, improved information sharing, increased supply chain efficiency, better process consolidation and simplified IT management,” Hayat said.

January 20, 2017